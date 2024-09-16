Choreographer Jani Master booked in Sexual Assault Case

A case has been registered against ace Choreographer Jani Master aka Shaik Jani Basha. A woman has approached Raidurgam police station saying that Jani Master has sexually assaulted and injured her. An FIR has been registered against Jani Master and the investigation is currently going on. The 21-old-woman too is said to be a choreographer in Telugu cinema. She also informed that she was working with Jani Master from the past few months. She accused Jani Master of assaulting her during the outdoor shoots in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

She also mentioned that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in her Narsingi residence multiple times. The case has been transferred to Narsingi police station for further investigation. Jani Master was booked under clause (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), criminal intimidation (506) and voluntarily causing hurt (323) of the IPC. An investigation is currently going on.