CM Chandrababu serious on TDP MLAs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed anger over Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Thursday for not attending the Assembly sessions. The septuagenarian CM was miffed with his own party MLAs for not taking Assembly sessions seriously.

According to the inputs from AP Assembly lobbies, tense situation prevailed in Assembly on Thursday morning, as CM Chandrababu Naidu was visibly irked, with the lesser number of MLAs present in the house. While TDP has a total 135 MLAs, just about 30 were present in the Assembly when CM entered the House. Seeing scant presence in the Assembly, CM Chandrababu inquired with Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu about the MLAs.

With CM Chandrababu questioning about absent MLAs, chief whip GV Anjaneyulu immediately made calls to the absent MLAs. With CM himself inquiring about the absentees, TDP MLAs were on tenterhooks. About 20 MLAs who were near the Assembly, rushed into the House, after CM Chandrababu’s diktat.

With many MLAs either skipping Assembly or attending it for just a brief period, CM Chandrababu has directed them to take Assembly sessions seriously. As the Legislative Assembly is the place where MLAs can raise people’s issues and achieve their demands, CM is said to have schooled them over the importance of Assembly sessions.

CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to old-school politicians, who take Assembly sessions very seriously and attend it without fail for even one day. Being the longest serving Chief Minister of both undivided Andhra Pradesh and AP, Chandrababu Naidu is known for making the best use of Assembly sessions to raise causes and also build his own image. He is also the senior most MLA in AP, with winning Assembly polls for a record nine times. Hope TDP MLAs learn from their own boss about the significance of Assembly.