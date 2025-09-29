x
Home > Movie News

Dasara Releases: Who Will Dominate?

Published on September 29, 2025 by sankar

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s OG released a week before the Dasara holiday and it is having a strong run all over. The film will face tough competition from the new release and all of them are dubbed releases. There is no straight Telugu release during the Dasara weekend. Kannada film Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is the biggest ever film among the new releases. Here is the list of new releases:

Idli Kadai: Tamil actor Dhanush played the lead role and he directed an emotional entertainer titled Idli Kadai. The film is releasing as Idli Kottu in Telugu and the trailer is decent. The film releases on October 1st and the result completely depends on word of mouth. Idli Kadai will have a limited release in Telugu.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty’s pan-Indian attempt Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is high on expectations. The trailer has generated the needed buzz and the film will have the biggest release across the Telugu states which is equal to Telugu biggies. The film is releasing on October 2nd but reports say that the film will have paid premieres on the night of October 1st. Rishab Shetty himself directed the film and Hombale Films are the producers. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is expected to dominate the other releases of Dasara.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama is titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and the film is heading for a grand release on October 2nd. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will occupy a decent number of screens in AP and Telangana and the film will head for a record release in North India. The film’s footfalls too will depend on the word of mouth.

OG is expected to hold the majority of the screens in the Telugu states while Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will take over the majority among the rest of the screens.

