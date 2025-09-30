Deepika Padukone’s Differences with her Mentor

Top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was launched by Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om years ago. They have been close friends for years and Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. Farah Khan recently took a dig at the 8-hour work demands by Deepika Padukone. After this, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan unfollowed each other. Farah Khan also unfollowed Ranveer Singh as per the Bollywood reports.

Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone have worked in films like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year in the past. They are close friends and they often hang out but the differences made them unfollow each other. During a recent interview, Farah took a dig at 8-hour work, which was an indirect statement about Deepika Padukone. The top actress has lost big projects in recent months because of her demands and this turned out to be a hot topic in Bollywood. The actress hasn’t responded about the ongoing rumors and she recently joined the sets of SRK’s King. Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fall out is now the topic of discussion in the B-Town.