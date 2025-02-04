x
Movie News

Dil Raju appears before the IT Officials

Published on February 4, 2025

Recently, a number of teams of the Income Tax officials conducted raids on some of the top production houses of Hyderabad and the raids lasted for four days. There are a lot of speculations about the reasons for the surprise raids. Top producer Dil Raju and his premises were raided and he conducted a press conference after the raids got concluded. Dil Raju today appeared before the IT officials at Aayakar Bhavan located in Hyderabad’s Basheerbagh.

Dil Raju was asked to appear before them with all the documents and bank statements related to his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The officials questioned Dil Raju and he was asked to appear before them with all the needed documents and offered him a week’s time. Dil Raju is busy with a series of films and he also took oath as the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation recently.

