RRR warns to disqualify Jagan and Co.

Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly Deputy Speaker and TDP MLA Raghurama Krishna Raju continues to taunt his arch rival YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whenever he appears before the media. Besides making a series of attempts to expose Jagan’s vindictive politics in the last five years, RRR never missed an opportunity to criticize him for his acts.

In the latest instance, RRR warned of disqualification from assembly if Jagan Mohan Reddy and his remaining 10 MLAs doesn’t turn up for a period exceeding 60 days without taking leave. During his media interaction on Monday, RRR said Jagan should attend the assembly and talk on public issues to earn respect. He also reminded Jagan that a by-election would be held to Pulivendula seat after his disqualification from his MLA post.

RRR further stated that a political party should secure 10% seats of the total number to be recognised as the Opposition party in the house and this is the custom which is being followed since 1952. He asked Jagan to respect the mandate given by the public and attend the sessions immediately.

It is a known fact that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been demanding Opposition status in the assembly to voice his opinions. But, the NDA government denied his request and this made YSRCP skip the house after taking oath as MLAs on the very first day of the assembly last year. Jagan’s party managed to win only 11 seats out of 175 and failed to win the required number to get the Opposition status.

RRR expressed confidence that he will get justice in custodial torture case in which he was subjected to physical assualt by CID department at the behest of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. He vowed to fight until justice is served in this case. He alleged that former CID Chief PV Sunil Kumar was the culprit behind his attack and said he would be punished very soon.