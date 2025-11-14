x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Dulquer, Rana’s Kaantha USA Premieres Today

Published on November 14, 2025 by nymisha

Dulquer, Rana’s Kaantha USA Premieres Today

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s much-awaited period drama Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, is all set for a grand release tomorrow. Jointly produced under Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd. and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film will have its USA premieres today, brought to overseas audiences by Hamsini Entertainment.

From striking posters to an intriguing teaser, soulful songs, and a power-packed trailer — every promotional material from Kaantha has amplified anticipation among movie lovers. The trailer, in particular, received a phenomenal response, further heightening expectations.

Set in the 1950s with cinema as its vibrant backdrop, Kaantha was premiered for the Tamil media yesterday, earning overwhelming acclaim. Critics and viewers alike praised its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and outstanding technical finesse.

With Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani playing pivotal roles alongside Dulquer and Rana, the film promises a rich cinematic experience. Showcasing the essence, emotion, and drama of the 1950s era, Kaantha is set to captivate audiences worldwide, especially movie enthusiasts overseas eagerly awaiting this timeless spectacle.

CLICK HERE!! for the Kaantha India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

