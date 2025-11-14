Dulquer, Rana’s Kaantha USA Premieres Today

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s much-awaited period drama Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, is all set for a grand release tomorrow. Jointly produced under Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd. and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film will have its USA premieres today, brought to overseas audiences by Hamsini Entertainment.

From striking posters to an intriguing teaser, soulful songs, and a power-packed trailer — every promotional material from Kaantha has amplified anticipation among movie lovers. The trailer, in particular, received a phenomenal response, further heightening expectations.

Set in the 1950s with cinema as its vibrant backdrop, Kaantha was premiered for the Tamil media yesterday, earning overwhelming acclaim. Critics and viewers alike praised its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and outstanding technical finesse.

With Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani playing pivotal roles alongside Dulquer and Rana, the film promises a rich cinematic experience. Showcasing the essence, emotion, and drama of the 1950s era, Kaantha is set to captivate audiences worldwide, especially movie enthusiasts overseas eagerly awaiting this timeless spectacle.

CLICK HERE!! for the Kaantha India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC