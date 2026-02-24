x
Home > Movie News

Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist

Published on February 24, 2026 by swathy

Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist

Just days before Vishnu Vinyasam arrives in theatres on February 27, the team has dropped the third single from the album- Emi Raa Balaraju, and it’s already buzzing for all the right reasons.

Radhan crafts this number as a high-spirited breakup beat, where pain meets pulse. The rhythm catches on instantly, blending a lively tempo with lyrics of Ramajogayya Sastry which turn the hero’s heartbreak into a musical outburst dripping with irony, irritation, and unexpected humour. Sarath Santosh delivers a pitch-perfect rendition, adding the right amount of zing to this breakup track.

Sree Vishnu channels ease, swinging between frustration and fun with a lungi step that’s destined to become a reel favourite. Satya adds a perfect comic spark right from the opening count, and Nayana Sarika’s brief appearance at the end seals the song with a cheeky twist. Producer Sumanth Naidu G showing up in the middle and dancing makes the song feel even more special.

Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao in his debut, Vishnu Vinyasam continues to impress with its promotional material.

