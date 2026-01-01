Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s Plan for Allu Cinemas

Icon Star Allu Arjun is the busiest actor and he is busy with Atlee’s film and he is endorsing several top brands. The top actor is lining up several new films and the discussions are going on. Allu Arjun will spend time to promote his new multiplex Allu Cinemas which is all set for launch in Kokapet. The premium multiplex will have the Largest Dolby Cinema screen (75 feet wide) with luxury seating. Allu Cinemas is expected to cater to the posh crowds of Kokapet, Gandipet, Narsingi and Financial District region of Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun and his team will shoot for a couple of advertisements to promote Allu Cinemas very soon. The shoot is expected to take place during the first week of January. These commercials will be aired before the launch of Allu Cinemas. Attempts are made to inaugurate the multiplex during Sankranthi season and an announcement will be made by Allu Aravind very soon.