Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work

Talented writer and director Prasanth Varma delivered a blockbuster like Hanuman two years ago. He announced a sequel for the film and it took a longer time than expected. At the same time, he announced Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and wanted to do more films. But most of them are delayed or kept on hold due to various reasons. Finally, Prasanth Varma took his time and completed Hanuman 2 script. Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty came on board to play Lord Hanuman in this devotional drama.

The final discussions are currently going on and the schedules are planned from March. Prasanth Varma is back to work after more than two years of wait. Teja Sajja is yet to hear the final narration of the film. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this prestigious project and it is planned on a record budget. With the entry of Rishab Shetty, Hanuman 2 will have a record release in all the languages next year.