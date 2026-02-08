Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Will NTR – Neel Film Release in 2026?
image
Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work
image
Video: Manasa Varanasi Exclusive Interview
image
Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep
image
Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment

Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work

Talented writer and director Prasanth Varma delivered a blockbuster like Hanuman two years ago. He announced a sequel for the film and it took a longer time than expected. At the same time, he announced Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and wanted to do more films. But most of them are delayed or kept on hold due to various reasons. Finally, Prasanth Varma took his time and completed Hanuman 2 script. Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty came on board to play Lord Hanuman in this devotional drama.

The final discussions are currently going on and the schedules are planned from March. Prasanth Varma is back to work after more than two years of wait. Teja Sajja is yet to hear the final narration of the film. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this prestigious project and it is planned on a record budget. With the entry of Rishab Shetty, Hanuman 2 will have a record release in all the languages next year.

Next Will NTR – Neel Film Release in 2026? Previous Video: Manasa Varanasi Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Will NTR – Neel Film Release in 2026?
image
Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work
image
Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep

Latest

image
Will NTR – Neel Film Release in 2026?
image
Finally, Prasanth Varma Getting Back to Work
image
Video: Manasa Varanasi Exclusive Interview
image
Naga Vamsi’s Satires on Vishwak and Anudeep
image
Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy
image
Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India’s First Quantum Valley
image
Those Responsible Must Face Atonement: LV Subrahmanyam on Tirumala Laddu Controversy

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026