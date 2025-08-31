x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Happening composer bagged 5 big-ticket offers before debut

Published on August 31, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan
image
Hollywood Partnership For Nani’s The Paradise
image
Ghaati is a volcano waiting to erupt – Krish
image
Happening composer bagged 5 big-ticket offers before debut
image
Pawan meets Allu family to offer condolences

Happening composer bagged 5 big-ticket offers before debut

Happening music composer Sai Abhyankar is going to be the next big thing in South cinema. The twenty year old prodigy is yet to have his debut release, but is currently the talk of the town because he has got as many as seven upcoming films in his kitty. Even before he composed the first single for his maiden film, the young sensation has been booked for crazy films like Allu Arjun – Atlee project and Suriya – RJ Balaji movie and ‘STR 49’.

Sai Abhyankar became an overnight star musician with his debut solo single ‘Katchi Sera’ which emerged as one of the most searched songs worldwide. His other hits included ‘Aasa Kooda’ with Preity Mukhundhan and Sithira Puthiri with Meenakshi Chaudhary. Having worked as the key board programmer with Oscar winning composer AR Rahman and current numero uno musician Anirudh Ravichander, Sai Abhyankar rose to fame at a meteoric pace and hogged the limelight.

Despite having no experience as full time composer, Sai Abhyankar bagged Allu Arjun’s film with director Atlee which is said to be one of the costliest projects ever in the history of Indian cinema. He replaced AR Rahman in Suriya’s next film Karuppu and also signed a film with Karthi under the direction of Tamizh. Besides these crazy offers, Sai Abhyankar worked for soon to be released films like Dude, Balti and Benz.

If he manages to impress music lovers with the upcoming albums, his demand will be on vertical trajectory for future projects.

Next Ghaati is a volcano waiting to erupt – Krish Previous Pawan meets Allu family to offer condolences
else

TRENDING

image
Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan
image
Hollywood Partnership For Nani’s The Paradise
image
Ghaati is a volcano waiting to erupt – Krish

Latest

image
Karnataka CM felicitates Ram Charan
image
Hollywood Partnership For Nani’s The Paradise
image
Ghaati is a volcano waiting to erupt – Krish
image
Happening composer bagged 5 big-ticket offers before debut
image
Pawan meets Allu family to offer condolences

Most Read

image
Kaleshwaram Report To Spark Storm in Telangana Assembly
image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?
image
Kodandaram and Azharuddin nominated for MLC posts

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025