Happening composer bagged 5 big-ticket offers before debut

Happening music composer Sai Abhyankar is going to be the next big thing in South cinema. The twenty year old prodigy is yet to have his debut release, but is currently the talk of the town because he has got as many as seven upcoming films in his kitty. Even before he composed the first single for his maiden film, the young sensation has been booked for crazy films like Allu Arjun – Atlee project and Suriya – RJ Balaji movie and ‘STR 49’.

Sai Abhyankar became an overnight star musician with his debut solo single ‘Katchi Sera’ which emerged as one of the most searched songs worldwide. His other hits included ‘Aasa Kooda’ with Preity Mukhundhan and Sithira Puthiri with Meenakshi Chaudhary. Having worked as the key board programmer with Oscar winning composer AR Rahman and current numero uno musician Anirudh Ravichander, Sai Abhyankar rose to fame at a meteoric pace and hogged the limelight.

Despite having no experience as full time composer, Sai Abhyankar bagged Allu Arjun’s film with director Atlee which is said to be one of the costliest projects ever in the history of Indian cinema. He replaced AR Rahman in Suriya’s next film Karuppu and also signed a film with Karthi under the direction of Tamizh. Besides these crazy offers, Sai Abhyankar worked for soon to be released films like Dude, Balti and Benz.

If he manages to impress music lovers with the upcoming albums, his demand will be on vertical trajectory for future projects.