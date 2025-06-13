x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai

Published on June 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum
image
Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai
image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai

Top Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan along with his father Rakesh Roshan have sold three apartments in Mumbai that are worth Rs 6.75 crores. The residential apartments are located in Andheri and are spread across 2000 sq ft. The three flats are spread at 1025 sq ft, 625 sq ft and 240 sq ft. All these three flats are located in the prime location of Mumbai and are quite close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Hrithik Roshan and his family have made huge investments in Mumbai real estate from the past few years. The actor is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and a song is yet to be shot. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated for August 14th release and Tollywood actor NTR plays the other lead role. Hrithik Roshan recently announced Krrish 4 and he will play the superhero in the film apart from directing the big-budget project.

Next Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum Previous A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum
image
Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai
image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati

Latest

image
Tollywood Facing the Biggest Vacuum
image
Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai
image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch