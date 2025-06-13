Hrithik Roshan sells Three Apartments in Mumbai

Top Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan along with his father Rakesh Roshan have sold three apartments in Mumbai that are worth Rs 6.75 crores. The residential apartments are located in Andheri and are spread across 2000 sq ft. The three flats are spread at 1025 sq ft, 625 sq ft and 240 sq ft. All these three flats are located in the prime location of Mumbai and are quite close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Hrithik Roshan and his family have made huge investments in Mumbai real estate from the past few years. The actor is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and a song is yet to be shot. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated for August 14th release and Tollywood actor NTR plays the other lead role. Hrithik Roshan recently announced Krrish 4 and he will play the superhero in the film apart from directing the big-budget project.