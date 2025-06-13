x
Home > Movie News

Interesting Rumor: Allu Arjun to work with a Malayalam Director

Published on June 13, 2025 by nymisha

Interesting Rumor: Allu Arjun to work with a Malayalam Director

Tollywood circles are left with a series of speculations in the recent times about the upcoming movies of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and NTR. After the massive success of Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun is choosy and is extra cautious. He picked up Atlee and the shoot commences today. He has put Trivikram’s film on hold for now. There are a lot of discussions about the upcoming film of Allu Arjun after he completes Atlee’s project. A speculation started yesterday that he would work in the direction of Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Basil Joseph.

Basil Joseph has done some of the best films in Malayalam over the past two years. It is quite surprising and interesting to see if Allu Arjun has given his nod to work with Basil Joseph. Basil has directed three films in the past: Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali out of which Minnal Murali was a massive hit. The film was widely watched in all the languages on OTT. Basil has been away from direction after he became busy as an actor. It is unclear for now if the project is in talks or materialized or if it is a true speculation.

