Interesting Shooting updates of War2

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood Superstar NTR are teaming up in War 2, a stylish action drama directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is carrying huge expectations and is slated for August 14th release this year. The shoot of the film commenced in February 2024 and the shoot has been completed recently except for a song that will be shot soon. War 2 was shot for 150 working days and the filming took place in Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan and Russia apart from India. War 2 has six explosive action episodes in total.

The pending shoot of the song on NTR and Hrithik Roshan will take place at the end of June. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in this big-budget epic. Pritam is the music composer of War 2 and the film is produced by Aditya Chopra. Sunil Rodrigues, Spiro Razatos, and Se-Yeong Oh composed the action episodes of War 2. War released six years ago and Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir from the original.