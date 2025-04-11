x
Jogi Ramesh Summoned Again in Attack Case

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

Jogi Ramesh Summoned Again in Attack Case

CID officials have already questioned Jogi Ramesh twice regarding the attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence.

During the previous YSRCP government, YS Jagan’s supporters acted without restraint. They attacked TDP offices and even Chandrababu Naidu’s home. They made disrespectful comments about Chandrababu Naidu’s family, including his wife Bhuvaneswari, which caused quite a stir at that time.

Many YSRCP members engaged in such aggressive behavior to impress the then Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and secure positions in the government. Jogi Ramesh was among them, which is why cases are now being filed against him.

In September 2021, Jogi Ramesh allegedly led a group to attack Naidu’s residence. Former MLC Buddha Venkanna and other leaders intervened, creating a tense situation. Surprisingly, cases were filed against TDP leaders instead of Ramesh. When questioned, Ramesh claimed he had merely gone to seek an appointment with Naidu.

After the TDP alliance government came to power, they reopened the case against Jogi Ramesh. Police have issued notices ordering him to appear for questioning. He faces charges under multiple IPC sections at Tadepalli Police Station. Though Ramesh approached the court for anticipatory bail, the court asked him to cooperate with the investigation without ordering his arrest.

The former Penamaluru candidate, who lost in the recent elections, was later appointed as YSRCP in-charge for Mylavaram by Jagan. Now, everyone is waiting to see if Jogi Ramesh will show up for Friday’s questioning.

