Kalki 2: The World Of Supreme Yashkin & Project K

Kalki 2: The World Of Supreme Yashkin & Project K

Published on June 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Kalki 2: The World Of Supreme Yashkin & Project K

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is rock steady at the box office across the globe. Appreciations and applauses were pouring in from critics, celebrities, and the common audience. A massive number is on cards this weekend.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yashkin has become the Talk of the audience every where.

His getup in the film particularly with the prosthetic makeup left everyone with wow. The two scenes of Kamal especially the one in the climax have been receiving roaring response from the audiences. The film ends with Kamal rendering the famous dialogue of Sri Sri – “Jagannatha ratha chakraalu vastunnaai vastunnaai..”

The dialogue left everyone with goosebumps while coming out of the theaters.

We hear about Project K – collecting serum from Pregnant Women who will be able to carry for more than 120 days. We only see Kamal resurrecting a bit when he takes just a drop of the serum extracted from Sumati.

The actual purpose is not revealed in the film. Probably, that is the crux for the second part.

The Second Part is likely to be more about Kamal Hassan and the world of Complex.

Needless to say, the anticipation and expectations will be super high on the second part.

Yesterday Producer Aswini Dutt in an interview revealed that 60% of the second part shooting is done and some major portions are to be completed. He also added they are yet to finalize the release date. So, the excitement will be touching the roofs.

