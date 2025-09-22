Kalki Sequel: Dream Pair to Reunite?

The buzz around the Kalki 2898 AD sequel has taken a new turn. After Deepika Padukone has been asked to exit the project, fans are wondering who will step into her shoes for the sequel. One name that’s quickly gaining traction is Anushka Shetty. Anushka and Prabhas are no strangers to set the screen on fire. Their chemistry in Mirchi and Baahubali series left a lasting impression and fans have been waiting for a reunion ever since. Now, with Deepika reportedly stepping away, many believe this is the perfect chance to bring the beloved pair back.

Social media is already flooded with requests to cast Anushka in the sequel. While the makers haven’t made any official statement, the buzz is hard to ignore. The duo of Prabhas and Anushka has its own fan base and seeing them together again would be a nostalgic treat. Will the makers bring back the magic, or will they rope in another big actress from Bollywood? For now, fans are hopeful that this dream pair will return to the screen and recreate their timeless spark once again. Only time will tell what’s next for Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

The shoot commences very soon and Nag Ashwin is the director. Prabhas will join the sets of the film next year. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this big-budget attempt.