x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Kannappa Movie Review

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady
image
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
image
Crucial weekend for Kuberaa
image
Kannappa Movie Review
image
After Backlash, Rajinikanth’s Coolie Renamed in Hindi

Kannappa Movie Review

Kannappa Movie Review

Kannappa Movie Review

Kannappa Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Story:

Kannappa follows the journey of Thinnadu, a tribal youth who grows up as an atheist. Inspired by the history of the Sri Kalahasti temple, the film explores Thinnadu’s inner conflict and rebellion against age-old customs. He eventually falls in love and marries a girl from his village (played by Preity Mukhundhan).

The heart of the story lies in how Thinnadu transforms from a non-believer to a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, capturing the spiritual essence of Kannappa’s legendary devotion.

Analysis:

The soul of the film truly shines in the final 40 minutes, especially during the emotionally resonant climax, which is likely to connect with audiences across all sections. The pre-climax portions featuring Rudra (played by Prabhas) are handled decently. Prabhas brings a calm and composed presence to his mentor role. However, the rest of the film struggles at times, lacking a cohesive narrative thread to keep the audience fully engaged. Entire first half is pretty much a filler. The song sequences and locations are watchable but doesnt fit much into devotee film. Heroine preity is good for the role.

The devotional songs and lyrics centered around Lord Shiva are impressive and add to the film’s spiritual tone. However, the dialogues overall lack emotional depth. The role of young Thinnadu is played by Manchu Vishnu’s son, but his dubbing (dialogue delivery) is very bad ( English accent) .

Mohanlal as Kiraata plays a cameo, Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Sastry got a decent role. And both of them shows their experience. Tamil senior hero Sarat Kumar plays Kannappa’s father role. Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal as Lord Shiva and Parvatthi fit the charactes good

Technical:

The VFX in the climax is fairly decent and complements the narrative well. The production values are adequate, keeping the film’s market in mind. Notably, the film was shot in the natural landscapes of New Zealand instead of relying on sets

Manchu Vishnu deserves appreciation for his dual role as producer and lead actor. Despite numerous challenges, he manages to deliver a reasonably decent final product.

Positive:

-> Manchu Vishnu Efforts as producer and hero
-> Prabhas ‘s cool role
-> Mohanlal & Mohanbabu appearanced
-> Climax & Pre Climax
-> Devotional Songs

Negative:

-> Filler First Half
-> Lack of depth in writing
-> Poor dialogues

Verdict:

Kannappa suffers from a weak first half but picks up in the second, with a heartwarming climax. Prabhas and Mohanlal leave a cool and composed impression in their limited roles. Given the star-studded cast and the effort behind the film, you may try on the big screen.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Next Crucial weekend for Kuberaa Previous After Backlash, Rajinikanth’s Coolie Renamed in Hindi
else

TRENDING

image
Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady
image
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
image
Crucial weekend for Kuberaa

Latest

image
Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady
image
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer
image
Crucial weekend for Kuberaa
image
Kannappa Movie Review
image
After Backlash, Rajinikanth’s Coolie Renamed in Hindi

Most Read

image
Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements
image
Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan
image
AP eyes Rs 25,000 Cr investments through Space Policy

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look