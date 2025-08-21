x
Kanya Kumari Trailer: Refreshing Love Saga

Published on August 21, 2025 by nymisha

Kanya Kumari Trailer: Refreshing Love Saga

Backed by actress Madhu Shalini as a presenter, the film Kanya Kumari from the creative mind of Srujan Attada, who takes on the triple duty of writer, director, and producer under the Radical Pictures banner. The film’s trailer is out now.

Tirupati, a humble yet determined farmer, and Kanya Kumari, a young woman caught between past dreams and present realities. Once driven by the ambition to become a software engineer, she now finds herself working as a salesgirl. Their connection unfolds organically, capturing the raw, unfiltered charm of rural love. But beneath the tender moments lie challenges.

Srujan Attada brings a refreshing genuineness to the storytelling, allowing the emotional beats to feel earned. Cinematographers Shiva Gajula and Hari Charan K infuse every frame with warmth and rural texture, while Ravi Nidamarthy’s music blends earthy vibes with melodic emotion.

Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda breathe life into their characters with honest, heartfelt performances. More than just another love story, Kanya Kumari carries the soul of its setting, the struggles of its characters, and the quiet magic of connections born in the most unassuming places.

Set for its theatrical release on August 27th, Kanya Kumari creates enthusiasm with the trailer. In fact, the audience will be curious to watch a refreshing rural based rom-com, after a long time in theatres.

