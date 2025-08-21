x
Megastar announces Vishwambara Release Date

Published on August 21, 2025 by sankar

Megastar announces Vishwambara Release Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and several new announcements are being planned. The shooting portions of Vishwambara are wrapped up and there are a lot of ongoing speculations about the film’s release. Vishwambara will now hit the screens in summer 2026 and it is pushed due to the delay in the VFX work. Chiranjeevi released a short video byte and explained about the reasons for the delay. He promised to bring an impressive product in summer next year.

A short glimpse from Vishwambara will be released this evening, Chiranjeevi told. The post-production work of the film is currently going on. The makers will close the non-theatrical deals after the VFX output gets ready. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film that bets big on graphics. The makers have spent lavishly on the sets. Trisha, Rao Ramesh, Aashika Ranganath will be seen in other important roles. UV Creations are the producers and Keeravani is scoring the music.

