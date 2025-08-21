x
Samantha now prefers health over films

Published on August 21, 2025

Samantha now prefers health over films

Actress Samantha who once ruled the roost in South with a dominating filmography is no longer in a rush to sign multiple projects. She is hardly appearing in any big-ticket films these days. She recently appeared in a cameo role in Subham, a film which produced. She was last seen in a prominent role in OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Suprisingly, it has been a while since she signed a prominent offer in any language.

Addressing the reason for her sudden disappearance from the limelight, Samantha openly admitted that she not in a hurry to juggle multiple projects at a time at this point of her life as she prefers her mental and physical well-being than her profession. She stated that she is not interested to shoot five films at a time any more. She also revealed that she is now choosing quality over quantity.

Samantha says she reached a point where she will sign only passionate projects that will include both fitness and films. She accepted that not all films or series she featured earlier were passionate but those she will appear from now will be very exciting. She opened up that due to health issues she reduced her workload and decided to pursue only meaty subjects.

Samantha secured pan-India popularity like no other heroine from South. Her performance in Pushpa item song became a huge rage. However, she didn’t sign any such sizzling offers again. Now, there are reports that she might appear in Ram Charan’s Peddi. However, no official news came out on this. Samantha also didn’t divulge any details.

