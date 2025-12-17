Karan Johar’s Homebound Shortlisted For Oscars 2026

Homebound featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa won a lot of appreciation for the content and the narration. This realistic attempt directed by Neeraj Ghaywan has been shortlisted for the prestigious 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film’s producer Karan Johar penned an emotional note after the film got shortlisted for the Oscars 2026. “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in” posted Karan Johar.

In the category of ‘Best International Feature Film category’, Homebound is selected from India. Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab are the other films in this category.

The list of Oscar nominees will be released on January 22, 2026 and the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15, 2026.