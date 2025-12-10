Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2

Irrespective of hits and flops, Tamil actor Karthi is busy doing films in Tamil and he is also focused on signing Telugu movies. There has been a debate from a long time about the sequel of Kaithi with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shoot of the film has been pushed several times because of the new commitments of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Karthi too went ahead completing his other films. Everyone felt that the shoot of Kaithi 2 would happen very soon.

But during the promotions of Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi said that he is not aware about Kaithi 2. “I have no idea about Kaithi 2” told Karthi. This is a shocking statement from the actor and this clearly hints that Kaithi 2 will not happen any time soon. Karthi is currently promoting Vaa Vaathiyaar and the film is releasing as Annagaru Vostaru on Friday. He also has other Tamil films lined up. In Telugu, Karthi is in touch with directors Vivek Athreya and Kalyan Shankar. His next Telugu film will be announced early next year.