Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been choosing diverse scripts from the beginning of his career. Recently, he concentrated more on action entertainers and people have been waiting to see him unleash his comic potential. He is starring in a class comic family entertainer, Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignapthy, in Kishore Tirumala’s direction.

The movie glimpse presenting Ravi Teja as a husband who is unable to make an important choice, went viral. The first single, Bella Bella, became a big hit and now, the makers have released second single, Addam Mundu. The song composed Bheems Ceciroleo is an instant chartbuster.

Melody in the song is enhanced by the redition of Shreya Ghosal. Keeping instrumentation to a minimum, Bheems has come up with a very strong and relatable song. Couples will be doing huge number of reels for this one. Kapil Kapilan has sung the male portions with Chandrabose writing the lyrics.

Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi chemistry with stunning visuals in the background make this a visual feast. The promotional material for the film has created high excitement and it looks like a sure-shot winner at the box office. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this Sankranti entertainer.