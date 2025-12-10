x
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody

Published on December 10, 2025 by swathy

Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been choosing diverse scripts from the beginning of his career. Recently, he concentrated more on action entertainers and people have been waiting to see him unleash his comic potential. He is starring in a class comic family entertainer, Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignapthy, in Kishore Tirumala’s direction.

The movie glimpse presenting Ravi Teja as a husband who is unable to make an important choice, went viral. The first single, Bella Bella, became a big hit and now, the makers have released second single, Addam Mundu. The song composed Bheems Ceciroleo is an instant chartbuster.

Melody in the song is enhanced by the redition of Shreya Ghosal. Keeping instrumentation to a minimum, Bheems has come up with a very strong and relatable song. Couples will be doing huge number of reels for this one. Kapil Kapilan has sung the male portions with Chandrabose writing the lyrics.

Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi chemistry with stunning visuals in the background make this a visual feast. The promotional material for the film has created high excitement and it looks like a sure-shot winner at the box office. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this Sankranti entertainer.

