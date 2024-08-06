x
Khushi Kapoor to make her Tollywood Debut?

Published on August 6, 2024 by ratnasri

Legendary actress Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with NTR’s Devara and the film is due for release. She is also the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The latest speculation says that her sister Khushi Kapoor is all set for Tollywood debut. If the ongoing speculations are to be believed, the actress is in talks to make her debut beside Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna very soon. The talks are in the initial stages for now. Mokshagna’s debut film will be announced on September 1st and the film will be launched in a grand manner on September 6th.

Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma will direct the debut film of Mokshagna. The film is said to be an interesting attempt and more details are expected to be announced at the right time. The regular shoot will commence in October and a top production house is on board to produce this project. Khushi Kapoor has made her Bollywood debut with web-based projects and she has completed a couple of Hindi films which are due for release.

Next Siddhu Jonnalagadda starts Telusu Kada Previous Nani takes special care for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
