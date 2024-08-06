x
Home > Movie News

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starts Telusu Kada

Published on August 6, 2024 by ratnasri

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starts Telusu Kada

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starts Telusu Kada

Tillu fame Siddhu Jonnalagadda scored a massive hit this year with Tillu Square. The actor is in huge demand and he also hiked his remuneration. He is shooting for Bommarillu Baskar’s Jack that reached the final stages of shoot. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has also signed a rom com to be directed by costume designer Neeraja Kona. The film was launched in a grand manner long ago and the shooting formalities started today in Hyderabad. Rashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are the leading ladies in this big-budget attempt. Telusu Kada will have a theatrical release next year.

Read Also : Buzz: Surendar Reddy in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda?

Thaman scores the music and top technicians like Avinash Kolla and Gnanasekhar are working for this romantic entertainer. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s market has taken a major leap after Tillu Square. People Media Factory are backing this rom-com. More details to be announced soon.

