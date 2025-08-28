x
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming

Published on August 28, 2025 by sankar

Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent offering Kingdom offered a huge relief for the actor. The film opened on a super strong note but the movie dropped down after a decent first weekend. Kingdom is a decent film but it ended up as a cost failure for the producers. Kingdom is now streaming on Netflix on the auspicious day of Vinaka Chavithi from yesterday. The response from the netizens and the audience who watched the film on Netflix is quite positive.

Some of them took to social media to express their doubts about why the film was rejected by the audience and why Kingdom did not have a steady box-office run. Some of them commented that the team promoted Kingdom as a different film and the content is different. Some of them also slammed the makers for the poor promotions. As usual some of them also trolled Vijay Deverakonda while most of them appreciated his performance. Vijay Deverakonda improved by miles as an actor in Kingdom. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is produced by Sithara Entertainments.

