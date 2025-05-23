Kiran Abbavaram Blessed with a Baby Boy

Young and talented Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram is back on track with KA that released last year. He has interesting films lined up. Coming to his personal life, the actor was in love with actress Rahasya Gorak and the duo got married last year after years of relationship. The duo announced recently that they would be proud parents soon. Kiran Abbavaram took his social media page last night to announce that they are now proud parents of a baby boy.

Kiran Abbavaram also posted a cute click with his kid. “Blessed with a Baby Boy. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi #Jaisreeram” posted the Dilruba actor. Kiran is a devotee of Lord Hanuman and his son is born on Hanuman Jayanthi yesterday which is a coincidence. On the work front, Kiran Abbavaram is shooting for K Ramp in the direction of debutant Nani. The film releases later this year.