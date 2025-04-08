x
Malaika Arora receives a shock from a Mumbai Court

Published on April 8, 2025 by nymisha

Malaika Arora receives a shock from a Mumbai Court

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora gets a shock after a Mumbai-based court has re-issued a bailable warrant against the actress as she failed to appear before the court as a witness. The case is related to the attack on an NRI businessman made by Saif Ali Khan and the incident took place in a five-star hotel in 2012. Malaika Arora along with Saif Ali Khan was in the group which went for a dinner in the star hotel on February 22nd, 2012.

The case is under investigation and Malaika Arora has received a bailable warrant in the case. The first warrant was issued on February 15th and the second was re-issued yesterday as Malaika Arora did not appear in the court. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for April 29th. Saif Ali Khan along with two others were arrested in the case after a businessman named Iqbal Mir Sharma filed a case. All the three were out on bail. Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were present in the party when the fight took place.

