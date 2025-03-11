x
Manchu Vishnu goes against OTT Rules

Published on March 11, 2025 by swathy

Manchu Vishnu goes against OTT Rules

The Digital platforms have been dictating rules right from the streaming date to the theatrical release date. Several top producers have to bow down to the demands of digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix as they are able to recover a major investment through the digital deals. The release dates of several recent Tollywood biggies are finalized by them. Some of them are demanding the producers to show them the complete content before the release to close the digital deal.

But Manchu Vishnu is going against the OTT platforms and he is not ready to bend to the dictatorship of the digital platforms. His next film Kannappa is made on a record budget of Rs 100 crores. The film has several top actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and others in crucial roles and cameos. Amazon Prime and Netflix wanted Manchu Vishnu to show the film to close the deal. But the Telugu actor refused to show the content from Kannappa.

He is ready to take a risk and release the film on April 25th before closing the digital and satellite deals. If Kannappa ends up as a super hit, the digital platforms would pay big and acquire the rights. Manchu Vishnu’s confidence in Kannappa is clearly seen.

