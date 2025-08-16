Meet the gorgeous ‘Kanmani’ from OG

Kannada damsel Priyanka Arul Mohan has been trying her best to gain foothold with back-to-back offers in Tamil and Telugu. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make much impact because none of the roles gave her any scope to unleash her acting potential. Her last outing Saripodhaa Saanivaram also didn’t bring any laurels despite its commercial success.

Now, she pinned all her hopes on the much anticipated biggie OG which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The Sujeeth directional has been creating a huge anticipation all over and it is likely to be a career defining film for Priyanka Mohan for sure. The makers have unveiled her first look and introduced her character in this gangster drama. Interestingly, her role seems to be a complete departure from the remaining character in the film.

She plays Kanmani in this film and appears as a calm and lovely girl who is lost in her own thoughts. In the two posters, the Gang Leader heroine is presented in a traditional avatar with sarees with gorgeous looks. As every storms needs a calm, Priyanka seems to be the one who can fascinate the ruthless gangster with her charm and grace.

OG is set for release on September 25th. The first single Firestorm received a thumping response and the team is now going to unveil the second single which will be a soulful melody. SS Thaman is the music composer for this film.