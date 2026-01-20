Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai

Megastar Chiranjeevi is delighted with the super success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The actor has completed the promotions and he flew to Dubai. Chiranjeevi and Bobby are discussing the final script in Dubai and it has been happening since yesterday. Bobby and his team have wrapped up the script and made the changes as per the suggestions from Megastar. Senior writer Kona Venkat is supervising the script of the film which is tentatively titled Mega 158.

The makers are also busy closing the digital deal of the film and the shoot is expected to commence in March after a grand launch in February if Chiranjeevi gives his final nod today. The crucial discussions of the film are taking place in Dubai. AR Rahman is the music composer and KVN Productions are the producers of this mass entertainer.