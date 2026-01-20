x
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai

Published on January 20, 2026 by sankar

Mega 158 Crucial Meeting in Dubai

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is delighted with the super success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The actor has completed the promotions and he flew to Dubai. Chiranjeevi and Bobby are discussing the final script in Dubai and it has been happening since yesterday. Bobby and his team have wrapped up the script and made the changes as per the suggestions from Megastar. Senior writer Kona Venkat is supervising the script of the film which is tentatively titled Mega 158.

The makers are also busy closing the digital deal of the film and the shoot is expected to commence in March after a grand launch in February if Chiranjeevi gives his final nod today. The crucial discussions of the film are taking place in Dubai. AR Rahman is the music composer and KVN Productions are the producers of this mass entertainer.

