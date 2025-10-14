Mega 158: Malavika Mohanan in Talks?

The buzz around Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Mega 158, is growing as the makers enter the final stages of casting. Reports suggest that actress Malavika Mohanan is in discussions to play one of the female leads. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced under the banner of KVN Productions, Mega 158 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of 2026. The team has planned a formal pooja ceremony on November 5, marking the official launch of the project.

Following the launch, regular shooting is expected to commence in January, with elaborate schedules lined up across multiple locations.Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli promise a unique cinematic experience. With Malavika Mohanan potentially joining the cast, expectations are further heightened, given her growing reputation for delivering strong and nuanced performances. Malavika Mohanan is one of the leading ladies in Prabhas’ Raja Saab that is due for Sankranthi 2026 release.