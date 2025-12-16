x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Mega Brother Support Could Not Make Bharani a Finalist?

Published on December 16, 2025 by nymisha

Mega Brother Support Could Not Make Bharani a Finalist?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 witnessed several unexpected turns as the finale approached, but one of the most debated outcomes was Bharani’s exit before the finals. Despite repeated claims of strong industry backing and visible support from senior figures, Bharani failed to convert opportunity into a finalist spot.

The Reentry That Sparked Debate

Bharani’s return to the house after eviction became one of the most controversial moments of the season. Eliminated earlier through audience votes, he re-entered under circumstances that left viewers divided. The reentry episode involved Srija being eliminated through housemate voting, which drew widespread criticism. Many fans alleged that she became a scapegoat to facilitate Bharani’s comeback. After this, the perception of unfair advantage continued to follow Bharani.

Captaincy Questions and Missed Chances

One glaring statistic worked against Bharani throughout the season. He remained the only contestant who could not secure captaincy through competitive tasks. Even after reentering the house, when several opportunities were presented, he failed to become captain . In a format where captaincy reflects control, influence, and performance, this consistently weakened his finalist credentials.

Nagababu’s Visible Support

Speculation intensified after actor Nagababu appeared on the show. Their closeness became evident, leading to strong rumors that Bharani’s reentry was influenced by this association. While no official confirmation emerged, the perception of external backing was enough to keep the debate alive. Many viewers believed this support would eventually place Bharani in the finale, especially when his vote share appeared competitive at certain stages.

Why Support Was Not Enough

Despite the alleged backing, Bharani struggled to prove himself as a dominant game-changer. Task performances remained inconsistent, and leadership moments were rare. While he survived several critical weeks, his gameplay lacked the decisive impact expected from a finalist. Even after Ritu’s elimination and Suman’s exit, Bharani still had to surpass Sanjana, whose popularity surged dramatically in the final stretch.

Sanjana’s Weekend That Changed Everything

The turning point came during a weekend episode where Sanjana refused to apologise for her remarks on pavan and Ritu, choosing self-respect over safety. Her bold stance resonated strongly with viewers, triggering a sharp rise in votes. That single episode reversed equations entirely. Had Sanjana taken the expected route, Bharani might have advanced further. Instead, audience sentiment shifted, making Bharani’s continuation at the cost of Sanjana appear unjust to many.

Winning Hearts Beyond the Trophy

Though Bharani missed the finalist position, he earned significant goodwill. Known largely for negative roles in films, his emotional vulnerability and sportsmanship surprised viewers. He accepted defeats gracefully, supported fellow contestants, and avoided melodrama. In contrast to constant emotional outbursts by others like Tanuja or excessive overthinking by contestants like Emanuel , Bharani displayed maturity and balance.

Bharani’s journey proves that external support alone cannot override audience perception in the long run. While controversies surrounded his reentry and alleged backing, the final verdict rested with viewers. Though he fell short of becoming a finalist, Bharani walked away with something equally valuable ie respect as a person, if not as a Bigg Boss champion.

