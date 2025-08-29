Mirai Collaboration: Best in Indian Cinema

Teja Sajja’s Mirai trailer has been out and it looks promising. The expectations are doubled and the film is expected to open on a super strong note. The film’s production house People Media Factory is making sure that the film will get a wide, comfortable and a grand release for the film in all the major languages of the country. They have inked deals with the top production houses in each language. Mirai will release through Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions across North India.

Hombale Films, the producers behind KGF, Kantara and Mahavatar Narasimha will release Mirai in Karnataka and Kannada circles. AGS Entertainments, one of the leading producers in Tamil will release Mirai in Tamil Nadu. Gokulam Movies partnered with People Media Factory for a grand release of the film in Kerala. All these clearly hint that Mirai will have a record release all over the country. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director and Teja Sajja is promoting the film all over. Manchu Manoj is the lead antagonist in this superhero film that comes with a devotional touch. Mirai releases on September 12th across the globe.