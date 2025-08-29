x
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Mirai Collaboration: Best in Indian Cinema

Published on August 29, 2025 by sankar

Teja Sajja’s Mirai trailer has been out and it looks promising. The expectations are doubled and the film is expected to open on a super strong note. The film’s production house People Media Factory is making sure that the film will get a wide, comfortable and a grand release for the film in all the major languages of the country. They have inked deals with the top production houses in each language. Mirai will release through Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions across North India.

Hombale Films, the producers behind KGF, Kantara and Mahavatar Narasimha will release Mirai in Karnataka and Kannada circles. AGS Entertainments, one of the leading producers in Tamil will release Mirai in Tamil Nadu. Gokulam Movies partnered with People Media Factory for a grand release of the film in Kerala. All these clearly hint that Mirai will have a record release all over the country. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director and Teja Sajja is promoting the film all over. Manchu Manoj is the lead antagonist in this superhero film that comes with a devotional touch. Mirai releases on September 12th across the globe.

