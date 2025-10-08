Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk

Published on October 8, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk
image
Tension Erupts as Police Block Jagan’s 63-km Road Tour to Makavarapalem
image
Does Baahubali: The Epic has Unseen Content?
image
Rishab Shetty asks fans to stop Mockery on Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Trending News Today

Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk

Mohan Babu University (MBU), one of Andhra Pradesh’s well-known private universities, has landed in serious trouble after the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) uncovered large-scale financial irregularities. The commission found that the Tirupati-based university collected ₹26.17 crore in excess fees from students between 2022 and September 2024, in clear violation of government norms.

Following a detailed inquiry, the APHERMC imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh on the institution and ordered the management to refund the excess amount to students within 15 days. The report, released on September 17, has now been made public on the commission’s official website. In addition, the regulatory body has recommended to the State Government that the university’s recognition be revoked, citing repeated violations and lack of transparency in its financial operations.

Complaints from parents first brought the issue to light, alleging that the university charged fees beyond the commission’s approved structure, and even collected hostel and mess charges from students who did not stay on campus. A three-member panel was appointed to probe the matter, which confirmed multiple irregularities.

In response, Mohan Babu University filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which granted a temporary stay on the commission’s orders. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14.

Established in 2022 after being upgraded from Sri Vidyanikethan Engineering College, MBU was granted autonomy under the Greenfield category. However, the commission has now recommended cancellation of recognition and informed national bodies such as the UGC, AICTE, PCI, and ICAR of its findings, marking a major blow to the university’s credibility.

Previous Tension Erupts as Police Block Jagan’s 63-km Road Tour to Makavarapalem
else

TRENDING

image
Does Baahubali: The Epic has Unseen Content?
image
Rishab Shetty asks fans to stop Mockery on Kantara: Chapter 1
image
New Pongal Treat from AMB Cinemas

Latest

image
Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk
image
Tension Erupts as Police Block Jagan’s 63-km Road Tour to Makavarapalem
image
Does Baahubali: The Epic has Unseen Content?
image
Rishab Shetty asks fans to stop Mockery on Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk
image
Tension Erupts as Police Block Jagan’s 63-km Road Tour to Makavarapalem
image
Karur Stampede: Vijay speaks to victims’ families

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event