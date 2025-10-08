Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk

Mohan Babu University (MBU), one of Andhra Pradesh’s well-known private universities, has landed in serious trouble after the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) uncovered large-scale financial irregularities. The commission found that the Tirupati-based university collected ₹26.17 crore in excess fees from students between 2022 and September 2024, in clear violation of government norms.

Following a detailed inquiry, the APHERMC imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh on the institution and ordered the management to refund the excess amount to students within 15 days. The report, released on September 17, has now been made public on the commission’s official website. In addition, the regulatory body has recommended to the State Government that the university’s recognition be revoked, citing repeated violations and lack of transparency in its financial operations.

Complaints from parents first brought the issue to light, alleging that the university charged fees beyond the commission’s approved structure, and even collected hostel and mess charges from students who did not stay on campus. A three-member panel was appointed to probe the matter, which confirmed multiple irregularities.

In response, Mohan Babu University filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which granted a temporary stay on the commission’s orders. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14.

Established in 2022 after being upgraded from Sri Vidyanikethan Engineering College, MBU was granted autonomy under the Greenfield category. However, the commission has now recommended cancellation of recognition and informed national bodies such as the UGC, AICTE, PCI, and ICAR of its findings, marking a major blow to the university’s credibility.