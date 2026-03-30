Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma Updates

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has spent over a year on his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The shoot of the film is currently in the final stages. The first glimpse received terrific response and the makers have closed the non-theatrical and the theatrical rights of the film. The team is now heading to Rajasthan to shoot for a crucial schedule. In this summer heat, the team will shoot an important episode.

Naga Chaitanya too will participate in this schedule. The entire shoot of Vrushakarma is expected to be completed by the end of May. The team is in plans to release the film for Dasara this year. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine in this mystic thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. BVSN Prasad is the producer and some of the top technicians are working for the film. Vrushakarma is the costliest attempt in Chaitanya’s career.