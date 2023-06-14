Naidu begins his Kuppam tour

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday started his tour in his Kuppam Assembly constituency. He would be staying back in the constituency for the next three days. He is set to hold meetings with the party leaders in the next three days.

Chandrababu Naidu had set a target of 1 lakh votes majority for him in the next round of Assembly elections scheduled for early 2024. He had already appointed MLC Kancharla Srikanth as the constituency incharge, who is taking care of the rank and file on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP chief is frequently visiting the Kuppam constituency as the ruling YSR Congress had set its eyes on wresting the seat in the next election. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had set the target of Why Not 175, implying that the ruling party should win all the 175 Assembly constituencies including Kuppam, now represented by Chandrababu Naidu.

The ruling party had won the MPTC, ZPTC elections last year in Kuppam and had also won the Kuppam Municipality. With this victory, the ruling party is making its moves fast to win the seat by all means.

Chandrababu Naidu, who had left the constituency for his party leaders since 1989, is now focusing more on this seat this time. This would be his fourth visit to the constituency after the 2019 general election. Besides Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh have also visited the constituency to enthuse the rank and file of the party in the constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu is aiming at his 8 consecutive victory in the constituency in 2024 with a massive majority of one lakh votes. He is constructing his house to be close to the people and in the next three days, he will be holding meetings with the party leaders.