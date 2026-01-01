x
Nayanthara amazes in Chiru Style for MSG

Published on January 1, 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi’s most anticipated Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is gearing up for a grand release on 12th January. The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela on a large canvas. Songs from the film have become chartbusters growing anticipation to sky high.

Now, the makers have released a fun video along with swaggy Megastar Chiranjeevi’s poster on New Year’s Day. The video showcases leading lady Nayanthara, who doesn’t do promotions, asking herself to do a promotional video like the one Announcing her joining the cast.

She amazes by imitating Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi joined her in this fun and lovely video. She wishing Happy New Year and asking people to watch the movie in theatres, shows how special it is for her. Victory Venkatesh is playing an extended cameo in the film.

Recently released Mega Victory Mass Song is reverberating across the Telugu States with people loving the party vibe it presents. This Sankranti is going to be extra special for all Telugu Cinema lovers as Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nayanthara are coming together in an Anil Ravipudi grand entertainer and family-friendly celluloid.

