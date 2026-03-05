NBK 111 Starts Rolling

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break after the release of Akhanda 2. He is committed to work with Gopichand Malineni on a periodic drama but there are lot of changes done. Considering the current market and the budget limitations, Gopichand Malineni worked on a different script and NBK 111 got delayed by a couple of months. The shoot of this untitled mass entertainer commenced with a night shoot today in Aluminium Factory.

An action episode is canned and the schedule will take place for eight days. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Thaman will score the music. Peddi producer Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this prestigious film and the makers will post more updates in the coming months. The target is to release NBK 111 for Dasara this year. Balakrishna will complete the shoot soon and he will move on to his 112th film this year.