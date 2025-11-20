x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

NC24 BTS: Unprecedented Scale & Immersive Visuals

Published on November 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
After Two Decades, Kamal Haasan to Revive his Dream Project
image
Keerthy Suresh Slams AI Misuse on Her
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Shooting Updates
image
NC24 BTS: Unprecedented Scale & Immersive Visuals
image
Tollywood Audience waiting for these Six Sequels

NC24 BTS: Unprecedented Scale & Immersive Visuals

Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya has been aiming to take a huge leap into the high octane action spectacle world with his next biggie, NC24. The movie directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by SVCC is slated to be one of the best mythical thrillers ever envisioned on Indian Screen.

Sukumar Writings is presenting the film and they have developed the story along with the director. The makers have announced that they will unveil the title and first look of the film on the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday on 23rd November.

Meanwhile, they have released an amazing BTS video, showcasing the unprecedented scale of the film for a Telugu Cinema. It highlighted the grand, detailed sets constructed over vast area by Production Designer Sri Nagendra Kumar Tangala. It is mind-blowing to see such detailed and grand work.

The BTS footage also revealed Naga Chaitanya undergoing vigorous physical and action training under the expertise of international choreographer Juji Master. His dedication, agility are awe-inspiring. Looks like his makeover is going to be the biggest highlight of this film.

Ajaneesh Loknath’s BGM is goosebumps inducing too. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading role and Sparsh Srivastava is playing a prominent role in the movie.

Next Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Shooting Updates Previous Tollywood Audience waiting for these Six Sequels
else

TRENDING

image
After Two Decades, Kamal Haasan to Revive his Dream Project
image
Keerthy Suresh Slams AI Misuse on Her
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Shooting Updates

Latest

image
After Two Decades, Kamal Haasan to Revive his Dream Project
image
Keerthy Suresh Slams AI Misuse on Her
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Shooting Updates
image
NC24 BTS: Unprecedented Scale & Immersive Visuals
image
Tollywood Audience waiting for these Six Sequels

Most Read

image
Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?
image
Will Revanth Reddy Move to Arrest KTR Now?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh to Join National Leaders

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025