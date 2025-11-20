NC24 BTS: Unprecedented Scale & Immersive Visuals

Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya has been aiming to take a huge leap into the high octane action spectacle world with his next biggie, NC24. The movie directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by SVCC is slated to be one of the best mythical thrillers ever envisioned on Indian Screen.

Sukumar Writings is presenting the film and they have developed the story along with the director. The makers have announced that they will unveil the title and first look of the film on the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday on 23rd November.

Meanwhile, they have released an amazing BTS video, showcasing the unprecedented scale of the film for a Telugu Cinema. It highlighted the grand, detailed sets constructed over vast area by Production Designer Sri Nagendra Kumar Tangala. It is mind-blowing to see such detailed and grand work.

The BTS footage also revealed Naga Chaitanya undergoing vigorous physical and action training under the expertise of international choreographer Juji Master. His dedication, agility are awe-inspiring. Looks like his makeover is going to be the biggest highlight of this film.

Ajaneesh Loknath’s BGM is goosebumps inducing too. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading role and Sparsh Srivastava is playing a prominent role in the movie.