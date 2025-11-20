Tollywood Audience waiting for these Six Sequels

Telugu cinema has delivered some of the biggest hits and most of the filmmakers have announced sequels for the successful films but they are delayed due to various reasons. A common reason is because of the lead actors getting occupied with other films. Here are some of the biggest sequels that are delayed:

Salaar 2: Salaar is a cult classic for Prabhas fans. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel announced a sequel long ago but the film got delayed. Prabhas is occupied with half a dozen films and Prashanth Neel has NTR’s Dragon. The film’s shoot is pushed and there is no clarity about when the film starts.

Devara 2: There are lot of speculations about Devara 2. NTR is in plans to take the project next year and Koratala Siva has completed the script for the sequel. With NTR signing new projects, his fans are worried if Devara 2 gets delayed further. An official announcement is awaited.

Kalki 2: Prabhas kept legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in waiting mode for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas has no time for the project for now and there are reports that the film may roll next year. Prabhas may allocate dates for Kalki 2898 AD sequel after he completes the shoot of Fauji and Spirit.

Mangalavaaram 2: Ajay Bhupathi delivered a rural crime thriller Mangalavaaram and all eyes are now waiting for the sequel of the film. Mangalavaaram is a technically sound film and Mangalavaaram 2 is delayed as Ajay Bhupathi is directing the debut film of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni. Mangalavaaram 2 will roll next year if everything goes as per the plan.

OG 2: Pawan Kalyan’s OG is the biggest blockbuster in his career and the makers announced a sequel for the film. Pawan Kalyan is focused on politics for now and the shoot of OG got delayed. Sujeeth too is busy with Nani’s project and the shoot of OG 2 starts in 2027.

Mirai 2: Mirai is a huge box-office success and Teja Sajja announced Mirai 2. The film’s shoot is expected to commence in 2027 as there is extensive pre-production work involved. Meanwhile, Teja Sajja will complete the shoot of Zombie Reddy and the film rolls early next year.