‘OG’ USA bookings open well in advance

Pawan Kalyan’s gangster drama OG, which has director Sujeeth at the helm, is all but confirmed to hit the screens worldwide on September 25. The film has become the talk of the industry ever since the makers unveiled a blistering teaser with Pawan Kalyan’s vintage look and subsequently kept building the hype with scintillating promos and posters. The hype and hysteria for this film is unlike any other recent biggie in Tollywood.

While trade circles eagerly anticipate a smashing box office start for OG due to the unprecedented buzz in audiences, the makers are sparing no effort to ensure that it gets massive release all over. In overseas, the bookings are going to commence almost one month before the film’s release which is quite unheard of in recent times. Only a few pan-India films have experienced such early advances earlier. Now, OG is set to create a mass euphoria with its pre sales well in advance.

The makers confirmed that advance bookings for OG in USA will kick off on August 29th. This news has once again reaffirmed that the film is very much on track for release on September 25. Going by the craze for this film, it is likely that premiere shows in USA will script a new record in Pawan Kalyan’s career quite effortlessly.

OG is set in the backdrop of Mumbai mafia and underworld. Pawan Kalyan plays a swashbuckling stylish role and Emraan Hashmi is the prime antagonist. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead. SS Thaman is the music composer.