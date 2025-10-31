One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image

The recent incident from Ambedkar Konaseema district has left the state in shock. A 10-year-old girl from Banapuram village was reportedly assaulted multiple times, and the accused has been identified as Rayapureddy Satya Venkata Krishna, also known as Bobby. Reports mention that Bobby was associated with the JanaSena Party.

According to the investigation, the minor was taken into a building near her school and assaulted several times. The crime came to light after the victim’s mother noticed changes in her daughter’s behaviour and questioned her. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under POCSO Act Section 6 and IPC Section 376.

While the public is rightly demanding justice and severe punishment for the accused, another concerning issue has emerged, the way the media has portrayed the incident. Many news outlets are repeatedly highlighting the accused as a “JanaSena leader,” thereby dragging the party’s name into a personal crime that has no connection with its ideology or leadership.

This has unfairly damaging the image of JanaSena, a party that, under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan, has consistently stood for justice and women’s safety. JanaSena has always advocated for accountability and has never supported wrongdoing, regardless of political affiliation.

The actions of one individual cannot represent an entire party or its values. By sensationalizing the political link, the media risks shifting focus away from the victim’s justice and instead turns it into a political controversy. The accused must face the law, but the party’s name should not be tarnished by irresponsible reporting. One man’s crime should not become a party’s shame through media narratives.