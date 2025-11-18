Panchayath Polls: Can Congress repeat Jubilee Hills feat?

Thanks to the thumping victory in Jubilee Hills bye election, Congress Government has finally decided to hold Panchayath elections. As bypoll victory gave a huge confidence boost, Revanth Sarkar has mustered courage to hold Panchayath elections.

The decision to go ahead with Panchayath elections was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday. As the 42 percent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) is facing legal complexities, CM Revanth Reddy has decided to give 42 percent tickets to BCs from his party side and fulfil the promise.

While CM Revanth Reddy’s efforts in case of reaching out to BCs are getting recognition from those communities, one big question is, ‘Can Congress repeat Jubilee Hills feat in Panchayath elections?’

The situation in Telangana villages is completely different from Jubilee Hills. While rural masses have voted for Congress party in big numbers in 2023 Assembly Elections, the mood among rural Janata has completely changed now. Stopping of KCR’s flagship Rythubandhu scheme, incomplete farm loan waiver, shortcomings in procurement of paddy and other issues, led to severe disappointment among farmers.

Besides derailing of KCR’s schemes, failure in fulfilling poll promises is putting Congress in a bad light among masses. Moreover, unlike Jubilee Hills, where Congress candidate Naveen Yadav had very strong financial background, ruling party leaders and activists at village level are financially struggling.

Jubilee Hills may be a welcome change for Congress. But to repeat it in Panchayath elections, massive efforts from Revanth’s Government and Congress party’s side have to be put in place, to get upper hand over BRS in Telangana Gram Panchayaths.