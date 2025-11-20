Pawan Kalyan to Arrive in Summer 2026

Pawan Kalyan has Ustaad Bhagat Singh completed for his portions and the pending shoot is being completed. Harish Shankar is working on the post-production work along with the pending shoot. The team had initially planned for a Maha Shivarathri 2026 release for Ustaad Bhagat Singh but they have changed their plans now. The team has decided to release the film in summer 2026. The makers are considering April 10th, 2026 release for Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ram Charan’s Peddi is announced for March 27th, 2026 release and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will arrive two weeks after the release of Peddi. The film may also move to a comfortable release date as per the availability of the release dates. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer and Sreeleela, Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and background score.