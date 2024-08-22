Pawan Kalyan’s special meeting with Ustaad Bhagat Singh Team

Pawan Kalyan is quite occupied with the AP politics and he has no time for cinema now. But he promised to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG at the earliest. There is no news about Ustaad Bhagat Singh from the past few days. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is back to shoot and the makers of OG confirmed that a special surprise would be out on September 2nd on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. The team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is tight-lipped. The team received a call from Pawan Kalyan’s office and the film’s director Harish Shankar and producer Naveen Yerneni met Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada yesterday. The meeting went on for two hours.

The exact reason for the meeting is yet to be known. An official announcement is expected from the team as Pawan Kalyan’s birthday is near. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the remake of Theri and the film completed 20 percent of the shoot. Sree Leela is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Harish Shankar’s recent film Mr Bachchan ended up as a massive disaster.