Home > Movie News

Pawan’s OG Strategy surprises Everyone

Published on September 12, 2025 by nymisha

Pawan’s OG Strategy surprises Everyone

OG happens to be the most awaited Telugu film this year. The expectations are huge and the advances sales in the USA have broken every existing record till date. All the released content ended up impressive and they kept the expectations increasing. All eyes are focused on the trailer but the makers are yet to announce the date of the trailer. It is heard that the film’s trailer will be out a week before the release through a grand event. But the makers should have released the trailer this weekend to make more and more noise for the next two weeks and bring up more hype.

Pawan Kalyan promised to promote the film for three days and the promotional plan is chalked out currently. A grand pre-release event along with the trailer launch event are planned together and it is unclear if Pawan attends the second event or if he spends time for media interactions and interviews. Pawan Kalyan is also excited to promote the film all over. OG has done record business and the theatrical, non-theatrical deals are closed for record prices. OG is directed by Sujeeth and the film releases on October 25th across the globe. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman scores the music.

