Pooja Hegde aims a Comeback in Telugu

Published on February 13, 2026 by nymisha

Pooja Hegde aims a Comeback in Telugu

Pooja Hegde was once the busiest actress in Telugu. Soon, debacles have left her stay away from opting out for other choices. The big remuneration of Pooja Hegde also made her lose several films. The actress has films in Tamil and Hindi but Pooja Hegde is keen to make her comeback in Telugu. Though she was considered and approached for several movies, the actress was replaced due to various reasons. The actress is now all set to make her comeback very soon in Tollywood.

Pooja Hegde has been approached for two Telugu films in the recent times and she is keen to sign them. The actress is even ready to compromise on her remuneration and she is eager to make her comeback. Though she is earning handsome money through endorsements and films in other languages, Pooja Hegde is in plans to do films in Telugu. This is because of the stardom she earned here and the craze she enjoyed in the Tollywood circles. The actress will announce her next Telugu film in February.

