Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Published on October 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri
image
Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Pradeep Ranganathan is a sensation in Tamil cinema and his recent films Love Today and Dragon are big hits in Tamil Nadu. Both these films are dubbed into Telugu and made great money considering the dubbed market of a new hero. His upcoming movie Dude is releasing this weekend and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil languages and the expectations are big. In stiff competition during Diwali, Dude is expected to open on a strong note.

Mythri Movie Makers is the leading production house of Telugu cinema and they are producing films with top stars like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR and Ram Charan. They locked Pradeep Ranganathan and completed Dude as per the plan. The film is completed on a budget of Rs 40 crores and the entire budget is recovered through the non-theatrical rights. The makers are in profit even before the film’s release. They are releasing Dude on their own in Telugu and Tamil languages.

If the film opens on a decent note, Dude will be a goldmine for Mythri Movie Makers. Considering the track record of Pradeep Ranganathan and the expectations on the film, Dude will make big profits for the makers just in less than a week of its release.

Next Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice Previous Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association?
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Latest

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri
image
Why did Bunny form Allu Arjun Fans Association?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Srija’s Elimination — Was It the Most Unfair Exit of the Season?

Most Read

image
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal
image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event