Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Pradeep Ranganathan is a sensation in Tamil cinema and his recent films Love Today and Dragon are big hits in Tamil Nadu. Both these films are dubbed into Telugu and made great money considering the dubbed market of a new hero. His upcoming movie Dude is releasing this weekend and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil languages and the expectations are big. In stiff competition during Diwali, Dude is expected to open on a strong note.

Mythri Movie Makers is the leading production house of Telugu cinema and they are producing films with top stars like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR and Ram Charan. They locked Pradeep Ranganathan and completed Dude as per the plan. The film is completed on a budget of Rs 40 crores and the entire budget is recovered through the non-theatrical rights. The makers are in profit even before the film’s release. They are releasing Dude on their own in Telugu and Tamil languages.

If the film opens on a decent note, Dude will be a goldmine for Mythri Movie Makers. Considering the track record of Pradeep Ranganathan and the expectations on the film, Dude will make big profits for the makers just in less than a week of its release.